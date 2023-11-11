Carmel in brief — November 14, 2023

Christkindlmarkt to add recycling bins – A new recycling program at the Carmel Christkindlmarkt will aim to reduce the market’s landfill impact by upwards of 30 percent thanks to a $20,000 grant from Duke Energy and a $5,000 grant from Hamilton County Tourism. New this year, the market will have 30 recycling bins for guests to use when they visit, along with facts about recycling in Germany. The market is encouraging guests to recycle all cans, cardboard and other recyclable material that result from purchases at the market. The Christkindlmarkt opens for the season Nov. 18. Learn more at CarmelChristkindlmarkt.com.

Visit Indiana Leadership Award – Brenda Myers, president and CEO of Hamilton County Tourism, received the Visit Indiana Leadership Award from Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Destination Development Corporation at an Oct. 30 ceremony at the Eiteljorg Museum in Indianapolis. Myers has worked in Indiana’s tourism industry for more than 30 years and is a founding leader of the White River Vision Plan. She is set to retire in 2024.

Tinsel & Tails – The Humane Society for Hamilton County’s 17th annual Tinsel & Tails Holiday Petacular will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 16 at 502 East Event Centre in Carmel. The fundraiser will include a silent auction, dinner, raffle and rescue and adoption stories. Learn more and purchase tickets at TinselandTails.com.

Book signing – Author Julianna Newland, an Indianapolis native, will be at Rose and Lois, 7249 E. 146th St. Suite 100 in Carmel, at 9 a.m. Nov. 30 for a reading from her book, “All Up In Your Bizness: Managing Your Business Crap.” Published by Fulton Books, “All Up In Your Bizness” is a collection of humorous stories and experiences designed to help readers navigate the corporate world. It also contains cocktail recipes such as “The Interview” and “The Performance Review.” Learn more about the book at AllUpInYourBizness.com.

Carmel, Xiangyang ratify partnership – Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard recently joined Xiangyang, Hubei, Mayor Taihui Wang in China to ratify the Sister City agreement that was established in 2012. Both mayors signed the agreement in English and Chinese that calls for a formal relationship to promote mutual understanding and friendship between the Chinese and American people. Carmel and Xiangyang agree to make a concerted effort, on the basis of equality and mutual benefit, to promote people-to-people friendly contacts and economic and trade interflow between the cities and actively carry out exchanges and cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, science and technology. Brainard was in Wuhan to attend a gathering of mayors from the U.S. and Hubei.

Women’s Running Festival Winners – Top finishers in the 2023 Indiana Women’s Running Festival held Oct. 21 in Carmel are:

Indiana Women’s Half Marathon

1 – English Tomlinson, 1:15:58 (Roanoke, Va.)

2 – Noelle Adriaens, 1:18:40 (Brighton, Mich.)

3 – Hannah Stoffel, 1:19:09 (Indianapolis)

Women’s 4-Miler

1 – Tinley Woodruff, 27:26 (Plainfield, Ind.)

2 – Christine Wright, 28:55 (Indianapolis)

3 – Amy Jay, 29:05 (Indianapolis)

Women’s 5K

1 – Taushah Papke, 19:27.77 (Indianapolis)

2 – Ashley Wright, 19:27.84 (Fishers, Ind.)

3 – Lori Quick, 20:32 (Indianapolis)

Previously known as the Indy Women’s Half Marathon, 2023 marked the first time the event was held in Carmel. A cash purse of $4,600 in total was awarded to the top finishers. Learn more and view full results at IndyWomensHalfMarathon.com.

Leaf, landscape waste removal – Carmel residents may leave up to 20 bags or bundles of landscape waste, including leaves, for pickup each week through Dec. 15. The bags should be left out on the regular waste pickup day. The service is provided free of charge.

State of the City address – Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard will present his final State of the City address at 5 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Palladium, 1 Carter Green. Tickets for the event, which is presented by OneZone, are $40 and may be purchased at thecenterpresents.org/tickets-events/events/2324/rental/state-of-the-city.

Operation School Bell – The Assistance League of Indianapolis is seeking donations to support its Operation School Bell program, which provides apparel and shoes for thousands of underserved students in Indianapolis. Each student receives a duffel bag that includes a winter jacket, socks, shirts, pants, toothbrush and more. Learn more and donate at alindy.org/operation-school-bell-mailer.html.

Remove invasives, receive free plants – The Hamilton County Invasives Partnership and Hamilton County Soil and Water Conservation District will provide up to three, 3-gallon native trees or shrubs for free to Hamilton County residents who show proof of removal of an invasive species from their property. Learn more at hcinvasives.org.

Monthly beekeepers meeting – The North Central Beekeepers Club meets the third Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Cool Creek Nature Center, 2000 E. 151st St. in Westfield. Meetings are free to attend for all levels of beekeepers located centrally north of Indianapolis. Those interested in becoming beekeepers are welcome. For more information, visit facebook.com/ncbclub.

New ownership for Proscenium apartments – The Sterling Group, an Indiana-based real estate company specializing in multifamily apartment homes and self-storage facilities, has acquired and will manage VER at Proscenium at 1225 Veterans Way in Carmel. VER has 196 apartment homes, offering one- and two-bedroom floorplans. Community amenities include fitness center, outdoor grilling facilities, onsite swimming pool and a putting green. The sale price was not disclosed.

Ferguson to expand in IDC – Ferguson Bath, Kitchen and Lighting Gallery plans to expand its Indiana Design Center showroom space in 2024. This expansion will allow for the relocation of the Ferguson Appliance Gallery in Indianapolis to the Indiana Design Center in Carmel. Ferguson currently occupies 12,000 square feet on two levels of the center, and this move will add 5,500 square feet of space, for a combined 17,500 square feet of showroom and office space. The Ferguson showroom will remain open during construction.

Meijer donates $5,000 – Employees from the Carmel Meijer at 1424 W. Carmel Dr. have selected Hamilton County Kids Coats to receive a $5,000 gift card donation to the store. The nonprofit provides coats and winter gear for local families and helps connects them to resources, prayer opportunities and churches. Nationally, the Meijer Team Gives program, founded in 2021, has awarded more than $10 million to various nonprofits selected by store employees.

The Stratford receives honor – The Stratford in Carmel has been certified as a Great Place to Work for the fourth consecutive year. The certification is based on an anonymous survey completed by team members at The Stratford. In addition to being Great Place to Work, The Stratford was named a Fortune’s Best Companies to Work for in Aging Services. As a result of the Great Place to Work certification, The Stratford was eligible for Fortune’s list, which details companies who prioritize employees.

Christkindlmarkt cocktail crawl – Ahead of opening day at the Carmel Christkindlmarkt, visitors can enjoy a market-themed cocktail crawl at restaurants around Carter Green in Carmel with six restaurants offering specialty cocktails Nov. 1 to 19. Offerings include:

Cake Bake Shop: Gingerbread martini, featuring Ketel One Vodka, St. George Coffee Liqueur,and Cake Bake Gingerbread Syrup, topped with soft whipped cream and a gingerbread man

Divvy: Partridge in a Pear Tree, featuring Gray Whale gin, pear liqueur, elderflower liqueur and lemon juice, shaken and topped with Blanc de Blanc bubbly.

Hotel Carmichael: Peppermint hot chocolate martini, featuring vodka, hot chocolate, peppermint liqueur and topped with whipped cream and crushed candy canes.

317 Charcuterie: Mulled wine

Matt the Miller’s: Peppermint Dream, featuring peppermint vodka, Kahlua and cream with a candy cane rim

Tucci’s: Rumplesnuggler Martini, withBailey’s Irish cream liqueur and Rumple Minze peppermint schnapps, topped with whipped cream and crushed peppermint candy canes.

An edible topper will be featured on each cocktail. The Christkindlmarkt opens Nov. 18. Learn more at carmelchristkindlmarkt.com.

Gourmet Tastings at Regalique – Regalique, 110 W. Main St., Suite 120, in Carmel, is hosting Gourmet Tastings from 5 to 8 p.m. on Fridays. At the free event, guests can sample gourmet products, including chocolates, honey, cheese and more. Learn more at Regalique.com.

Vaccines available – Kroger Health is offering vaccinations for flu, RSV and COVID-19 at Kroger grocery and Little Clinic locations, including in Carmel at 1217 S. Range Line Rd. and 10679 N. Michigan Rd. While customers can choose to walk-in to receive vaccines, they are also welcome to make an appointment. To learn more or to make an appointment, visit kroger.com/vaccinations.

Hospice volunteers needed – Brighton Hospice in Carmel is looking for volunteers to help office staff perform a variety of office duties such as organizing admission paperwork, filing, preparing and sending mail, answering phones, stocking supplies and helping with special projects and events. Hours and days for this volunteer opportunity are flexible and training will be provided. To learn more, contact Katresha Taylor, volunteer coordinator, by calling 317-798-2160 or by email at [email protected].