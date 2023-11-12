Holiday concert returns to The Cat

Ashley Nicole Soprano is full of holiday spirit once again.

Soprano returns with her Holiday & More concert at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 30 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at The Cat in Carmel.

“This year’s performance will be different from last year’s in several ways,” the Fishers resident said. “Basically, the show is still a celebration of the holidays and all the traditions and joy that they represent. This year, however, instead of presenting three sets of different holiday songs and styles, we are introducing Ashton Wolf and his energy and style to the mix. Ashton will be performing with me on several songs as well as on his piano as a soloist. He will also be — spoiler alert—performing as the Grinch in both song and story. I will be performing some new selections as well as some from last year’s show.”

Soprano said last year’s show had many unexpected and delightful moments.

“The snowball toss during ‘Marshmallow World’ was magical as well as my many costume changes,” Soprano said. “Some of our favorite plans include not only Ashton and his contagious personality, but ‘The 12 Days of Christmas’ audience participation, ‘The Grinch” and maybe even the infamous snowball toss. It’s going to be fun for sure with Ashton in the mix.”

Soprano said she first met Wolf, a Geist-area resident, in 2015.

“Along the way, Ashton has served as both mentor, friend and now colleague as we finally have an opportunity to work side-by-side in my now traditional Holiday & More concert,” she said.

Soprano said the afternoon shows were designed and earmarked specifically for older fans who prefer afternoon to late night entertainment, especially this time of year.

“We have buses coming from many senior living communities, as well as others of all ages, who prefer an afternoon outing,” Soprano said.

Soprano said her performances in the Indianapolis area are designed with a different theme and genre each month.

Her songs include classical crossover, the Great American Songbook, ABBA, a Patsy Cline tribute and more. She also includes music from her first love — opera.

“In addition, I placed top six in a worldwide singing competition for Classical Crossover Magazine,” Soprano said. “The winner is yet to be announced. I’m also ready to (soon) release my new single ‘Charade.’”

Her “Holiday” CD was released in 2022 during her Holiday & More concert. She performed two concerts at the Indiana State Fair in the Art Pavilion last summer featuring Great American Songbook songs.