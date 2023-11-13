Noblesville High School presents fall musical ‘Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella’

When Noblesville High School senior Tyler Cowan auditioned for the school’s fall musical, he didn’t expect to land a major part. But to his pleasant surprise, he got the part of the villain in “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella.”

“I really didn’t think I was going to get anything,” Cowan said. “And then when I saw the cast list and people were like, ‘Oh, my gosh, your Sebastian.’ I still don’t believe it.”

NHS’s presentations of “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” are at 7 p.m. Nov. 16-17 and 2 p.m. Nov. 18 at 18111 Cumberland Rd. in Noblesville. The musical features music by Rodgers & Hammerstein.

Connor Buhl, a freshman English teacher, is the director. He has taught at NHS for two years and was the assistant director for the spring play. It is his first time directing the musical at the high school.

“To see such love for performing arts here, I was like, ‘OK, well, I need to be a part of this,’ because it’s so inspiring and reminded me of why I love theater,” Buhl said.

Other members of the creative team are Music Director John Neubauer, the school’s choir teacher, and choreographer Julianne Fowler, the school’s assistant choir director.

The musical was announced in May. Auditions and callbacks were the second week of school, and rehearsals started the third week of school.

Senior Savannah McClure plays the title role of Cinderella. She said the character is someone she looked up to as a kid.

“I have the little picture of me with (Cinderella) when I was 5 and I would tell people that I was the real-life Cinderella,” McClure said. “So seeing that (the musical was) Cinderella, I have to try (out) for her because not only was I trying for myself, I was also trying for my younger self who always thought she was Cinderella.”

McClure said it was difficult balancing school and preparing for the musical.

Cowan said he felt like he needed to prove himself during rehearsals and has tried to spread positivity backstage. He said he enjoys being in costumes and makeup, adding that rehearsals have been going well.

Buhl looks forward to presenting the musical for audiences.

“I think ‘Cinderella’ is a story that’s so beloved because it’s someone who has nothing but has kindness and a heart,” Buhl said. “I think that really resonates with audiences well because people want to see themselves and they want to think that they will be rewarded for having good morals.”

For tickets, visit noblesvillechoirs.org/musical-2/cinderella/.