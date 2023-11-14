Current Publishing
Carmel blood donation center celebrates expansion, new features

Versiti Blood Center of Indiana in Carmel is looking forward to receiving more donors after its recent expansion.

On Nov. 3, the blood donation center at 726 Adams St. Suite 105 held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate new features, including more space and added donor stations and apheresis machines.

Denena Edwards, donor operations director at Versiti Blood Center of Indiana, said the Carmel location has been in operation for approximately 15 years. Its services include whole blood, platelet and double-red donations.

“We’re hoping for more (donors),” Edwards said. “We want to do more. We want to help more communities. That was the purpose of expanding.”

Before the expansion, the blood bank saw approximately 650 donors each week, according to Edwards.

“Year over year we hope to double that,” Edwards said.

Versiti operates seven blood donation centers in Indiana. It also operates in other Midwest states.

Learn more at versiti.org.


