Builder Unveils Luxury Homes in Westfield

On Nov. 10, David Weekley Homes and City of Westfield officials held a ribbon cutting marking the completion of land development on 50 new homesites in Chatham Village and celebrating that the Classic Series of homes is now underway.

David Weekley associates gave tours of a model home at 1419 Chatham Hills Blvd., to showcase Classic Series floor plans.

David Weekley has been building homes in Indiana since 2011. According to sales consultant Heather Vogt, David Weekley is the largest privately owned company in the homebuilding industry and has developed multiple communities in Westfield.

Vogt said Chatham Village offers a luxurious and vibrant lifestyle. Some of its amenities include indoor swimming pools, a park and walking trails.

“(Chatham Village) is a very sought-after community where people want to be part of the country club lifestyle,” Vogt said.

The community initially began with 96 homesites known as the Cottage Series. The next phase, Classic Series, began land development in July and is now suitable for homebuilding.

Cheryl Campbell, also a sales consultant with David Weekley Homes, said the Classic Series offers floor plans from 2,520 to 5,670 square feet. Plans provide a mix of 2-story and ranch-style homes with up to six bedrooms. Homes also feature three-car side-load garages.

“We have a mix of quick move-ins and home sites where someone can build from scratch,” said Campbell.

Three homes are under construction and are expected to be completed in early 2024.

For more about the Classic Series at Chatham Village, visit davidweekleyhomes.com/new-homes/in/indianapolis/westfield/chatham-village-classic-series.