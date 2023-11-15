Snapshot: Westfield High School Theatre’s ‘Cinderella’ showed dreams come true

The Westfield High School Theatre Department presented four performances of “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella: Enchanted Edition” Nov. 9 to 11. WHS French teacher and seasoned director Lance Grubb, student director Elliot Hoffbauer, stage manager Julia Brammer and set shop manager Dia Crouch led a cast and crew of 75 students who had worked on the performance since late August. Other faculty directors included musical directors Graham Sutton and Allison Wessel and assistant directors Sydnie Blair and Eric Zabonick.