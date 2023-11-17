Fishers student chosen for scholars program

Brianna Scherer of Fishers is one of 11 Marian University College of Osteopathic Medicine students selected for the competitive Indiana Area Health Education Centers Scholars Program, according to an announcement from Marian University.

The two-year program is designed to improve health-professional students’ skills and prepare them to provide care to those living in rural and medically underserved communities across Indiana.

According to the announcement, AHEC Scholars will complete training opportunities and field experiences that emphasize the integration of eight core topics:

● Behavioral Health Integration

● Cultural Competency & Humility

● Interprofessional Practice

● Practice Transformation

● Social Determinants of Health

● Connecting Communities and Supporting Health Professionals

● Virtual Learning and Telehealth

● Current/Emerging Issues (Such as COVID-19, Opioid Epidemic, and Maternal-Child Health)

The Indiana AHEC Scholars program is a part of a national initiative to prepare tomorrow’s health professionals to become leaders who serve those who need it the most. The competitive program is designed specifically for individuals with a solid drive to care for those living in Indiana’s rural and medically underserved communities.

“I am very proud of our students who have been selected as Indiana AHEC Scholars. They are joining a program that will help prepare them to become tomorrow’s health care leaders,” Dean of the Marian University College of Osteopathic Medicine Amanda Wright stated. “It is wonderful to see our students commit themselves to the holistic approach to the care of their future patients.”

According to the announcement, Indiana AHEC scholars also build relationships and networks with healthcare professionals, explore career opportunities and gain valuable experience working in team-based environments.

Previous Indiana AHEC Scholars serve in rural and medically underserved communities throughout Indiana in positions such as physicians, physician assistants, nurses, public health practitioners, respiratory and physical therapists and other allied health occupations.