Obituary: Robert James Smith

Robert James Smith, also known as Bob and Bobby, passed away at home surrounded by family on November 10, 2023, at the age of 53 in Carmel, Indiana. Born on October 14, 1970, in Indianapolis, Bob was a beloved son, little brother, husband, dad, uncle, and friend.

Bob had immeasurable love for his family and cherished his role as a father to his two boys, Jackson and Dalton. Being a dad brought him immense joy and pride. His love and adoration for his wife, Melissa, were evident to all.

Bob was an avid photographer, capturing countless memorable moments through family and senior photos, as well as high school sporting events and team photos.

He also had a passion for sports, particularly soccer, football and college basketball. Bob’s dedication to Carmel’s youth sports was evident through his involvement in coaching numerous basketball and soccer teams. He positively impacted the lives of many boys that he coached, and was proudly known by all as “Coach Bob”.

Bob’s educational journey included attending New Palestine High School before pursuing higher education at Valdosta State University, where he played basketball, and Indiana University.

Bob is survived by his his wife, Melissa Smith, his sons, Jackson Smith and Dalton Smith, father, Tim Smith, mother, Pat Smith, brothers, Steve (Lisa) Smith and Tim (Malinda) Smith, sister, Kathy (Tony) Ratliff, nieces, Courtney, Brooke and Bailey,nephews, Blake and Josh, as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A ceremony honoring Bob’s life will take place on Tuesday, November 21, at Holy Spirit Parish at Geist.