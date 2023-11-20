Current Publishing
You are at:»»»RH Indianapolis opens to the public in DeHaan estate

RH Indianapolis opens to the public in DeHaan estate

0
By on Carmel Business Local, Zionsville Business Local

RH Indianapolis opened its relocated gallery to the public Nov. 17 at the former home of renowned philanthropist Christel DeHaan.

The Gallery at the DeHaan Estate is on 151 acres at 4501 N. Michigan Rd. in Indianapolis in a mansion with more than 60 rooms.

Previously, RH Indianapolis operated at The Fashion Mall at Keystone. The new location spans 42,000 square feet and provides an opportunity for RH to showcase contemporary, modern, outdoor and rare art from across the globe. The new gallery includes The Dining Room, a restaurant with a 27-foot groin-vaulted ceiling, lighting installation by master glass designer Alison Berger and French doors overlooking a 35-acre private lake.

The property’s west wing includes The Wine Bar, which features a global selection of champagnes and wines, including limited-production items from Napa Valley.

The building’s east and west wings feature RH Collections displays, with the east wing also containing the RH Interior Design Studio.

Outdoor amenities include The Lakeside Terrace, featuring RH Outdoor offerings in a space that opens to the lake. The West Gardens includes geometric topiaries, chanticleer pear trees and more.

The Gallery at the DeHaan Estate is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Saturday. Learn more at RH.com.


More Headlines

Indie Coffee Roasters set to open Nov. 28 in Carmel’s North End development Family gets back to roots with new Westfield restaurant Group fitness studio combines ‘community’ and exercise Shockingly simple: AEDs placed in public spaces around Carmel enable anyone to save a life Hamilton East Public Library board rescinds controversial book policy Fishers Arts Council November exhibit features watercolors
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact