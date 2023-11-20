RH Indianapolis opens to the public in DeHaan estate

RH Indianapolis opened its relocated gallery to the public Nov. 17 at the former home of renowned philanthropist Christel DeHaan.

The Gallery at the DeHaan Estate is on 151 acres at 4501 N. Michigan Rd. in Indianapolis in a mansion with more than 60 rooms.

Previously, RH Indianapolis operated at The Fashion Mall at Keystone. The new location spans 42,000 square feet and provides an opportunity for RH to showcase contemporary, modern, outdoor and rare art from across the globe. The new gallery includes The Dining Room, a restaurant with a 27-foot groin-vaulted ceiling, lighting installation by master glass designer Alison Berger and French doors overlooking a 35-acre private lake.

The property’s west wing includes The Wine Bar, which features a global selection of champagnes and wines, including limited-production items from Napa Valley.

The building’s east and west wings feature RH Collections displays, with the east wing also containing the RH Interior Design Studio.

Outdoor amenities include The Lakeside Terrace, featuring RH Outdoor offerings in a space that opens to the lake. The West Gardens includes geometric topiaries, chanticleer pear trees and more.

The Gallery at the DeHaan Estate is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Saturday. Learn more at RH.com.