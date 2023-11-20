Obituary: Dr. Joan Marie Mahoney

Dr. Joan Marie Mahoney, PHD, passed away peacefully at the age of 77 on November 16, 2023. She was born on October 9, 1946, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to parents, Major Edward F. Mahoney and Bernadine (Dalton) Mahoney.

Affectionately known as “Dr. Jo” to those who knew her well, Joan was a respected figure within her field and made significant contributions throughout her professional journey.

Joan graduated from Our Lady of Grace Academy at 16 and matriculated to the University of Minnesota at that young age. She later went on to gain her Master’s and finally a Doctorate in Mathematics. She did her internship at NASA in a time when there were few women in her field.

With determination and expertise acquired through years of hard work and dedication, Joan excelled in the defense industry. Throughout her illustrious tenure as a VP & Principal Engineering Fellow CEDS and technical director at Raytheon, Joan demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Her innovative ideas and meticulous attention to detail were truly extraordinary.

Beyond her professional achievements, Joan was an accomplished pianist, talented knitter, dog lover and a voracious reader. She unabashedly and unapologetically lived life fiercely on her own terms.

Joan deeply loved her family and is survived by her sisters, Kathalene Mahoney and Patty Hurrle; brother-in-law, Patrick; as well as nephews, Justin, Brett, Harry, and Teddy; and nieces, Peyton and Jamie.

Her family would like to thank all those who assisted in her care; but especially her angels Jennifer, Cheyenne, Jackie and Paradigm Hospice.

Services are private for Joan.