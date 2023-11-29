Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Fishers resident finds niche with javelin

Fishers resident finds niche with javelin

0
By on Fishers Community

The Indiana High School Athletic Association doesn’t include javelin in its meets.

It wouldn’t matter to Faith Helton because the Fishers resident attends The Classical Academy in Indianapolis, which doesn’t have athletic programs.

Fishers resident Faith Helton will throw the javelin at Milligan University. (Photo courtesy of Helton family)

Helton, a senior, recently signed a National Letter of Intent to compete in track and field for Milligan University, an NAIA school in Elizabethton, Tenn. She will primarily throw the javelin.

“It wasn’t easy right away, it’s very technical,” said Helton, who has been throwing the javelin for five years during the summer club season.

“It’s a lot of fun. I enjoy it. I’ll probably throw the shot put indoors for something to do,” Helton said. “If my coach wants me to do the discus, I have no problem doing it. I realized I could throw the javelin in college during my sophomore year when my technique developed exponentially.”

Helton said she chose Milligan because the climate is a bit warmer, so she could be outside throwing more.

Helton was a regional champion in the javelin in 2022 and finished fourth at a javelin-only national meet called American JavFest in East Stroudsburg, Pa., this summer.

She plans to major in political science.

Helton has been competing in track and field for seven years. Before that, she was a distance runner, competing in 3,000 and 1,500 meters. She was on the Indy’s Racing Cheetahs club when she was younger but has gone as an unattached competitor since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides the javelin, Helton has thrown the hammer and discus in competition.

“During the offseason, I do the majority of my workouts at the Fishers YMCA and the rest of my workouts are usually done on an athletic field,” she said. “In the beginning I had to be pretty disciplined about it, but I enjoy working out.”

Helton throws three times a week at a park near her home.


More Headlines

Athlete of the week: Senior standout was key contributor in Hamilton Southeastern’s two state volleyball titles Westfield High School breaks ground on new tennis courts Stuffing the bus: Annual Boys & Girls Club fundraiser helps serve those in need Goal oriented: Fishers Event Center expected to open in November 2024 Westfield resident arrested in relation to evidence leak in Delphi murder case After successful season, Carmel superbike racer takes next career step
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact