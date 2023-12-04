Carmel actress returns in Beef & Boards’ “A Christmas Carol’

For Vickie Cornelius Phipps, the role of the Ghost of Christmas Past in “A Christmas Carol” is a fitting one.

This is the seventh time the Carmel resident has played the role in the Beef & Boards’ annual musical adapted from the Charles Dickens book “A Christmas Carol.” The performances, which began Dec. 1, continue with 8 p.m. evening shows Dec. 4, 11, 18 and 1 p.m. matinee shows Dec. 5. 8. 12, 15,19 and 22.

“It’s always a new show with a different director and actors,” Phipps said. “It simply amazes me how much this show touches people’s hearts, and it always gets me in the Christmas mood. I have played this role for other theaters, but Beef & Boards is my favorite.”

Phipps said her role is usually played by a female.

“The Ghost of Christmas Past tries to help Scrooge remember how his heart was once open by showing him memories of his past revisiting the people he once loved,” Phipps said. “She nurtures his frozen heart to melt and rethink his way of life. I suppose this role is appropriate because I’m a nurturing soul. Next to ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ this is my favorite. I believe in redemption.”

Indianapolis resident Mark Goetzinger portrays Ebenezer Scrooge.

Westfield resident Don Farrell plays the narrator.

“As actors, we are all storytellers, and what better storytelling than one of the greatest stories of all times, the beautiful tale of redemption, forgiveness, gratitude, and joy,” Farrell said. “Something I believe that is usually missed when translating his iconic story for the stage is his original narrative voice, which I always found full of wit, observation, poetry and social outrage, but I believe Beef & Boards did a marvelous job of capturing that with this production. I’m honored to be that conduit, helping to set the stage, story and scene for what the audience is about to experience with the adaptation Beef & Boards has crafted. The talents of my fellow actors on stage then launches the audience on a ride to fully realize the story of humility, redemption and forgiveness with the beautiful characters that come to life in such a vivid and colorful way.”

Between the performances, Farrell is appearing in “A Sinatra Christmas” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael.

For more, visit beefandboards.com.