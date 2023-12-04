Where’s Amy sees ‘Elf The Musical’

Current Publishing
Where’s Amy attended Civic Theatre’s Dec. 1 opening night of “Elf The Musical.” This charming, family-friendly musical will fill your heart full of joy and laughter. Do not miss this production. It runs until Dec. 24. For more, visit civictheatre.org.


