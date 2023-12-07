Baldwin seeks reelection for state senate

Indiana State Sen. Scott Baldwin is seeking reelection for District 20, which encompasses parts of Hamilton County, including Noblesville and Carmel. Baldwin was elected for his first Senate term in 2020.

In the 2023 legislative session, Baldwin stated that he authored a Senate Republican priority bill to allow more small businesses to deduct all state tax payments on federal tax returns. It resulted in up to $100 million in federal tax savings for the small businesses over the next two years without costing the state.

This year, Baldwin stated that he supported Indiana’s two-year state budget that invests in education, public health and public safety while paying down debts and cutting money in state tax payments. Baldwin stated that the budget expands School Choice, allowing more families and parents to choose the school best fit for their child.

“As your state senator, I’m focused on cutting taxes, growing our economy, improving public safety and fighting for families, residents and businesses in Hamilton County,” Baldwin stated. “We need leaders at the Statehouse who understand that it’s people and businesses, not the government, that create jobs and keep our economy moving. I will continue to be a strong voice for lower taxes, less regulation and efforts that help Hamilton County thrive.”

Baldwin stated that, in 2023, he authored legislation to help communities hire more firefighters and eliminate the state income tax for veterans, active duty and reserve members of the Armed Forces. In 2022 and 2021, he authored or sponsored bills to improve the 911 system, expand the Military Family Relief Fund and create a regional partnership to track illegal crime guns and help reduce violent crime, he stated.

Baldwin is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, has served with the Indiana Department of Corrections and was in the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department as a patrol officer, field training supervisor and detective supervisor.

“Having served as a Marine and law enforcement officer for more than 25 years, I know the sacrifices that our military members, first responders and their families make every day to keep us safe,” Baldwin stated. “I will always support our military, veterans and public safety officers and ensure they have the tools and resources they need to protect our communities.”

Baldwin is a Noblesville native and a member of the Noblesville Lions Club and the American Legion. He is a lifetime member of the VFW and the NRA, he stated. He recently created a nonprofit Hunting and Fishing show called Darkhorse Expeditions supporting veterans with PTSD.

For more, visit VoteBaldwin.com.