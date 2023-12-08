Current Publishing
You are at:»»Obituary: Violeta E. Gana de Martínez

Obituary: Violeta E. Gana de Martínez

0
By on Obituaries

Violeta E. Gana de Martínez of Carmel IN passed away peacefully on October 4th, 2023, at the age of 100. She was born on February 28, 1923, in San Francisco de Mostazal, Chile, to Maria Navarro de Gana and Lázaro Gana de La Jara. Growing up she loved horseback riding and hiking. After high school she moved to Santiago, Chile’s capital city, to pursue her studies in Social Work at the Universidad de Chile in the Facultad de Ciencias Sociales. After graduation in 1945, she worked at the Hospital San Borja Arriarán in Santiago. In 1948, she transferred to the Ministry of Health, where she held several executive positions for the rest of her professional career.

Violeta E. Gana de Martínez

In 1947, Violeta attended a party where she met her best friend’s brother Egidio Martínez. It was love at first sight, and the couple married in January 1949. They lived in Santiago until 1974 when the family emigrated to the United States. They settled in Springfield, Missouri where Violeta enjoyed volunteering in the community, as an auxiliary pink lady at Mercy Villa Nursing home, and the soup kitchen. She proudly became an American citizen in 1984. In 2010 they moved to Carmel, IN to be closer to their daughter and her family.

Violeta is survived by her husband of 74 years, Egidio M. Martínez Fuenzalida; daughters Viviana Koukoulomatis (Dimitri), Odilia Martínez de Gatica (Pedro) who resides in Chile; 3 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral mass will be held at a later date at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic church. Inurnment to follow mass at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery 9001 N. Haverstick Road, Indianapolis. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Violeta’s memory to Merciful Help Center, 1045 W. 146th St., Unit A, Carmel, IN 46032.

Leppert Mortuary & Crematory Services is privileged to assist the family in arrangements.


More Headlines

Zionsville Town Council approves updated ARPA plan, park department’s 5-Year Master Plan and Holliday Farms PUD Column: Visiting James Whitcomb Riley’s boyhood home Building a legacy: Carmel couple’s skills combine to form powerhouse architectural team Carmel mayor receives state’s top honor, unveils Songbook museum agreement at final State of the City event Carmel’s Chef George aims to bring personal approach to meal prep for busy families Noblesville man found unresponsive in vehicle, suffered possible gunshot wounds
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact