Obituary: Violeta E. Gana de Martínez

Violeta E. Gana de Martínez of Carmel IN passed away peacefully on October 4th, 2023, at the age of 100. She was born on February 28, 1923, in San Francisco de Mostazal, Chile, to Maria Navarro de Gana and Lázaro Gana de La Jara. Growing up she loved horseback riding and hiking. After high school she moved to Santiago, Chile’s capital city, to pursue her studies in Social Work at the Universidad de Chile in the Facultad de Ciencias Sociales. After graduation in 1945, she worked at the Hospital San Borja Arriarán in Santiago. In 1948, she transferred to the Ministry of Health, where she held several executive positions for the rest of her professional career.

In 1947, Violeta attended a party where she met her best friend’s brother Egidio Martínez. It was love at first sight, and the couple married in January 1949. They lived in Santiago until 1974 when the family emigrated to the United States. They settled in Springfield, Missouri where Violeta enjoyed volunteering in the community, as an auxiliary pink lady at Mercy Villa Nursing home, and the soup kitchen. She proudly became an American citizen in 1984. In 2010 they moved to Carmel, IN to be closer to their daughter and her family.

Violeta is survived by her husband of 74 years, Egidio M. Martínez Fuenzalida; daughters Viviana Koukoulomatis (Dimitri), Odilia Martínez de Gatica (Pedro) who resides in Chile; 3 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral mass will be held at a later date at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic church. Inurnment to follow mass at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery 9001 N. Haverstick Road, Indianapolis. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Violeta’s memory to Merciful Help Center, 1045 W. 146th St., Unit A, Carmel, IN 46032.

