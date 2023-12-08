Chanukah celebration kicks off in Fishers’ Holland Park

By Cassie King

The Jewish Discovery Center and members of the Jewish community in Fishers gathered Dec. 12 at Holland Park to celebrate the first day of Chanukah with the lighting of the menorah at sunset.

“We have been hosting this event in Fishers for about six to seven years,” said Rabbi Mendel Schusterman, who organized the event.

Chanukah, according to Schusterman, commemorates two miracles.

“The first miracle is a military miracle, and the second miracle is that of the oil, when what was only supposed to last one day lasted eight days,” said Schusterman.

The Macabee army led a revolt against the Greeks that resulted in the recapture of the temple in Jerusalem, and a one-day supply of oil continued to burn for eight days. Chanukah is celebrated for eight days to commemorate those miracles.

The menorah holds nine candles, and the center flame is used to light the other eight — one per day throughout the eight-day festival.

This year’s commemoration coincides with Israel’s ongoing war, which began in October.

“There is much darkness in the world. We are to bring light to the world,” Schusterman said. “The stronger the darkness, the more light we need.”

Schusterman said he wants to strengthen the Jewish community in the Indianapolis area, including Fishers.

The Chanukah celebration began at 5:30 p.m. with the lighting of the menorah, followed by a party that included a juggling magic show featuring Krembo K, crafts, a light dinner, jelly doughnuts and latkes.

Fisher’s Mayor Scott Fadness attended the lighting of the menorah and said he hoped Fishers was a welcoming community to the Jewish population.

For more, visit injewishdiscovery.org.