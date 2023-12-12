Athlete of the week: Noblesville senior guard gets boost from competitive basketball family

Noblesville High School senior basketball player Reagan Wilson’s competitive nature comes naturally.

Her father, Dean Wilson, played basketball at the University of Alabama, and her brother, Evan, is a junior on the University of Akron men’s basketball team.,

“We hate losing. We always played in the driveway together and they would always beat me,” Reagan Wilson said. “They’ve always been my biggest supporters but also my biggest critics, which I love so much. They’ve definitely helped me get to where I am today.”

The 5-foot-8 point guard, who has signed a National Letter of Intent to play at Iowa State University, was averaging 15.6 points and 2.7 assists in the first nine games.

Gaining confidence has been her biggest improvement.

“Having confidence out on the court is super important for me and this team,” Wilson said. “I’m not only empowering myself when I’m out there but I’m also empowering all my teammates. The biggest jump in my game has been my shooting. I’m continuing to work on getting in the paint, finding the open man and making sure I’m getting all my teammates involved. I’ve been working on increasing my 3-point range, which will help next season when the (college) line scoots back a little bit.”

Noblesville coach Donna Buckley said Wilson has been outstanding this season. The four-year starter topped the 1,000-point career mark in November.

“She has improved in her long-range shooting,” Buckley said. “She has always been a great shooter, but her release is quicker.”

Wilson said having a quicker release helps with tighter coverage and will help in college when the defenses get bigger, faster and stronger.

Buckley said Wilson is a tremendous leader for the Millers, who were 5-4 prior to the Dec. 8 game.

“Every year you have a new team and you’re going to hit a rough spot,” Wilson said. “You have to work out different holes in the system. We’re trying to get back on a good team. I trust this team. We have a lot of room for improvement that we haven’t even touched on yet.”

Wilson is one of two seniors along with Ava Shoemaker, who is also a starter. Wilson averaged 16.9 points last season and averaged 10 points for the Class 4A state championship team in 2022.

Wilson chose Iowa State in February over Marquette University and DePaul University.

“I was sold on (Iowa State’s) culture,” she said. “Being on the campus, I felt so loved by the team and the coaches. They have a great coaching staff that has been there for a really long time. The most important thing is they win. They get the job done and work a lot on player development.”

She is considering competing in track and field this season. She had competed as a freshman. She played softball until she was in middle school.

Favorite athlete: WNBA player Sabrina Ionescu

Favorite TV show: “Outer Banks”

Favorite subject: Math

Favorite musician: Zach Bryan