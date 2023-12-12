Current Publishing
After

Blueprint for Improvement: Modern kitchen with classic flair in Fishers

By on Blueprint For Improvement

This former model home, built in 2015 in the Greystone neighborhood of Fishers, needed a style upgrade. Our team designed a modern yet classic space that makes the owners feel right at home.

Before
  • Alder wood perimeter cabinets with a dark stone counter add warmth and dimension to the previously white space.
  • Deep blue tones on the island cabinetry mixes with a light stone counter, providing balance and depth to the space.
  • The sleek geometric patterned backsplash provides the perfect contrast to the clean lines and natural texture of the cabinets.
  • A strategic material mix gives the room a modern yet classic feel – with warm brass tones on the cabinet hardware and pendants and cool steel tones on the appliances and faucets.


