Local nonprofits receive grants

The Town of Zionsville’s Community Enrichment Grant committee recently awarded its fall 2023 grants, the sixth round of awards since the grant program launched in January 2021. Eight local nonprofits received grants, with $67,774 infused into the community.

The Community Enrichment Grant Committee is a citizen-led committee with three members: Jennifer Cross, Lauren Hernandez-DeCrane and Allison Williams.

The local nonprofits that received funding are the Boys & Girls Club of Boone County; Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library Foundation; ILADD; SullivanMunce Cultural Center; The Cabin Counseling and Resource Center; Zionsville Alliance for Mental Wellness; Zionsville Cultural District; and Zionsville Lions Park.

According to Amanda Vela, the town’s public information officer, earlier this year the Zionsville Community Enrichment Grant committee awarded $49,285 to local nonprofits as part of the spring grant cycle.

The Zionsville Town Council also funded $60,000 each to the Zionsville Chamber of Commerce and zWORKS as part of the budget.

Vela stated grants will fund several community events and address community needs, including a summer reading program, a mental health program, a new mural in the Village business district and more.

Nonprofits in Boone County serving Zionsville residents and businesses can apply for funding at zionsville-in.gov/577/Community-Enrichment-Grant.