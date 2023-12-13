FreedomDoc offers care when and where needed

FreedomDoc at Westfield Premier, a new direct primary care practice led by Dr. Mazher “Mo” Khan, will open Dec. 4.

Khan brings more than a decade of experience in family medicine to the community. Members of FreedomDoc at Westfield Premier can expect extended appointment times and little to no wait times and same or next-day appointments for urgent concerns, according to the practice.

“My career has been built on the very definition of a doctor — a doctor is a teacher,” Khan stated. “Unfortunately, the health care system has too many physicians and not enough

doctors. I became a FreedomDoc to ensure my patients come first. I work directly with my patients to get to know them and their unique needs, which leads to enhanced compliance and

better health outcomes. I want to help my patients reach their optimal health and well-being.”

With FreedomDoc, members gain access to affordable primary care services with no hidden fees or surprises, according to the practice. FreedomDoc at Westfield Premier provides care when and where practice members need it for one monthly price, with no copays or wait times. Practice members can see their physician as much as they want. Khan offers members direct access via phone, text or video messaging.

FreedomDoc at Westfield Premier is a member of the national FreedomDoc community and is at 15229 Westfield Blvd. in Carmel. To learn more about direct primary care and this practice, visit FreedomDoc.care.