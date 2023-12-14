Fishers officials exploring trash options

The City of Fishers is looking at the possibility of providing citywide trash collection services, rather than continuing the practice of homeowners associations and individual property owners arranging their own trash collection.

To that end, the city has created an online survey for residents to collect information before considering negotiating a contract with a trash collection service.

The survey asks about who the resident uses for waste removal, whether it’s managed by an HOA or neighborhood, and what type of services the resident uses, such as trash, recycling, large-item pickup and leaf removal.

The survey also asks about monthly rates, pickup days and what aspects of waste removal services that residents consider most important.

The two waste removal companies that currently provide services in Fishers are Republic and Waste Management.

A social media post promoting the survey prompted a variety of comments. Some argued that they preferred hiring their own waste removal services; others complained about fluctuating costs and inconsistent service and touted the potential benefit of the city negotiating better terms for residents.

The nearby City of Lawrence recently switched its contracted waste removal company from Republic to Priority. In the first year of the five-year contract, the standard residential fee in Lawrence will be $15 a month.

The City of Fishers survey is available online at bit.ly/3Rhw0PY.