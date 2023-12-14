Westfield Mayor-elect Scott Willis names communications director

Westfield Mayor-elect Scott Willis has named Kayla Arnold as the new director of communications for the City of Westfield.

Arnold currently serves as director of Westfield Welcome overseeing a team responsible for planning and executing events within the community and will step into the role on Jan. 1, 2024.

“I am thrilled to continue my work with the City of Westfield in this exciting new role with Mayor-elect Willis and the new administration,” Arnold stated. “Westfield is at a pivotal point in its history, and I am eager to utilize my skills and experience to help advance Westfield.”

As director of communications, Arnold will be responsible for the communication and engagement strategies for the City of Westfield, which includes public and media relations and timely dissemination of information to support City initiatives. She will also ensure the city’s communications align with the administration’s goals and objectives.

“Communication and transparency are cornerstone components of my vision that I have emphasized over the last two years,” Willis stated. “One of my primary goals for my administration is to advance communications with the community. Kayla Arnold has excelled in the field of community engagement at the municipal level, and I am elated to promote her to this vital role with the City of Westfield.”

Arnold has nearly a decade of municipal government experience. She has a degree in mass communications, marketing and public relations from Indiana University. She completed the Certified Public Manager Program at Ball State University and is pursuing a Master of Public Administration from Purdue.

Kelley Wells, who has been with the City for nearly nine years and serves as community events coordinator with Westfield Welcome, will assume the role of Westfield Welcome manager.