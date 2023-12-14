White River pedestrian bridge to connect Carmel, Fishers fully funded 

The Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation board held its monthly meeting Dec. 12 to hear an update on a pedestrian bridge, discuss a land purchase and more.

What happened: CCPR Director Michael Klitzing presented an update on plans to construct a bridge over the White River to connect Carmel’s Hazel Landing Park to Fishers’ Heritage Park.

What it means: Klitzing said that the Hamilton County Council recently approved $1.6 million for the project, meaning the $11 million project now has enough funding to move forward. Fishers is contributing $400,000, Delaware Township $1.3 million and Clay Township $4.5 million, CCPR $3 million.

What’s next: CCPR is expected to vote in January on a funding agreement. Klitzing said he expects work on the bridge to begin in early 2024 and be complete in 12 to 18 months.

What happened: The board approved a resolution stating CCPR’s interest in purchasing .71 acres on the northeast corner of River Road and 116th Street.

What it means: A goal in CCPR’s master plan is to acquire property along the White River to allow for extension of the White River Greenway trail system. Other, adjacent properties would still need to be acquired by CCPR to connect the greenway to 116th Street. Part of the property may be used for a roundabout, Klitzing said.

What’s next: CCPR will have the property appraised and make an offer to the owner, who is open to selling the property.

What happened: The board formed a nominating committee to begin the process of filling an upcoming vacancy.

What it means: CCPR board president Rich Taylor was elected to the Carmel City Council in November. He will step down from the parks board when his city council term begins Jan. 1, 2024. Several other board members thanked Taylor, who has served on the board for 12 years, for his efforts to improve the community’s park system. Board members Mark Westermeier, Linus Rude and Jim Garretson comprise the nominating committee.

What’s next: The board plans to officially honor Taylor for his service at a meeting in 2024.