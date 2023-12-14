Noblesville High School vocalist to appear with friends at Feinstein’s

Noblesville High School junior Eleanor Wilson sees her Feinstein’s concert as special for a few reasons.

Joining Wilson will be seniors Tyler Cowan, Sean Wood and Ray Kenley. All are members of the mixed school’s show choir, the NHS Singers.

“It’s special because my friends are all seniors, so next (school) year going in without them is going to be fairly hard,” Wilson said. “We have a couple songs in our show that are going to represent our friendship and what we mean to each other. We know we are all going to be there for each other even though they are all going their own ways.”

“An Evening with Eleanor & Friends” is set for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel.

Much of the show is naturally centered on holiday music.

“We’re going to create a fun atmosphere,” she said. “Christmas music is so beautiful. Around the holidays is a cozy and happy feeling.”

Wilson said they will sing Pentatonix’s “That’s Christmas to Me” in a cappella.

“We spent a lot of time working on that one specifically,” Wilson said.

Wilson, a mezzo soprano, will sing a duet of “Snow in LA” with her best friend Cowan.

“It’s a heartfelt song and when we sing it together. We blend well,” she said. “Our emotions come out when we sing.”

Wilson previously made her Feinstein’s stage debut in June as a guest of singer-songwriter Anthony Nunziata.

“I felt very lucky to have gotten the experience,” Wilson said.

Nunziata met Wilson during a meet-and-greet at a February concert at Feinstein’s.

“He saw a video of me singing online, and after he saw that, he asked if I would like to sing with him over the summer,” she said. “I got the opportunity to perform a solo during his set and it was an amazing moment.”

For more, visit feinsteinshc.com. A promo code of ELEANOR gives ticket buyers a 20 percent discount.