Fishers offers expanded Neighborhood Vibrancy Grants

The City of Fishers’ Neighborhood Vibrancy Grants program has expanded to provide additional funding for proposals to help improve the community.

Through the program, the city has traditionally offered $100,000 annually for matching grants that go toward neighborhood improvement projects. The 2024 budget increased the amount available for grants to $750,000 and makes it an 80/20 split rather than 50/50.

According to the city’s website, the maximum amount that can be awarded to a single project is $25,000, and grants will be awarded quarterly until funding is exhausted.

Those eligible for the Neighborhood Vibrancy Grant program are neighborhood groups and homeowners’ associations within Fishers city limits.

Grant funds must go toward project costs that involve design, construction, or installation. Priority is given to projects that will have the greatest visibility and positive effect on Fishers as a community.

According to the city, the following types of projects are preferred:

Converting high-maintenance common-area lawns to no-mow native plantings

Installation of shoreline plantings, water aeration or rain gardens near retention ponds

Monarch butterfly waystations and/or wildlife habitat corridors

Neighborhood community gardens

Common area trail repairs and improvements

Park improvements, such as picnic shelters, benches, planters, mini-libraries or accessible playground equipment

Connecting two or more walking trails

Installation of solar lights or other renewable energy projects

Applications will be reviewed by the Neighborhood Vibrancy Committee. The Committee’s recommendation is provided to the Board of Public Works for review and approval.

Grants will be awarded quarterly in 2024. The first-quarter grant application deadline is Jan. 31. For more, visit fishers.in.us/1076/Grants or contact Bre King at [email protected].