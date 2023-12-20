Realty team gives back to clients 

Edwards Realty Group, at 76 S. Main St. in Zionsville, held its third annual charcuterie box giveaway for clients and the community in a show of appreciation Dec. 16.

Robin Edwards, who has been in real estate for nine years, and Erin Wilson, who has been in the industry for four years, have a team of seven people working for ERG, affiliated with Encore Sotheby’s International Realty.

The team gave away nearly 175 charcuterie boxes, designed by Sprig + Plate, an Indianapolis business that creates custom charcuterie boards for gatherings of all sizes.

“This is our third year doing the charcuterie giveaway event to say thank you to our clients and the community,” Wilson said. “It is a giveaway to say happy holidays and thanks for working with us.”

According to Edwards, the agency conducts numerous client and community events throughout the year, including working with The Scoop in Zionsville, where it treats clients to free ice cream to show appreciation. It also hosted local boutiques during this year’s Ladies Night, a Christmas in the Village event.

“We are a real estate group with strong roots in Zionsville,” Wilson said. “Both Robin and I raised our kids here and have been here for several years. We have supported the community throughout the years by volunteering for various activities and events. We love the community, and we love selling the community.”

Wilson said ERG started the charcuterie giveaway to show clients and Zionsville their appreciation and foster long-term relationships.

“In all honesty, charcuterie boards were super-hot three years ago when they came to the market,” Wilson said. “It is a little something for the holidays, and it’s great to see everyone’s faces and wish them happy holidays. It’s been well received, and we do it in conjunction with Christmas in the Village, so it is festive and fun.”

For more, visit edwardsrealtygroupzionsville.com.