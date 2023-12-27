Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Indianapolis Youth Symphony Orchestra wins award
Indianapolis Youth Symphony Orchestra wins award
The Indianapolis Youth Orchestra Symphony performs on stage at Hilbert Circle Theater under the direction of Adam Bodony.

Indianapolis Youth Symphony Orchestra wins award

0
By on Westfield Community

The Indianapolis Youth Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Hamilton County resident Adam Bodony, was selected winner of the 2023 American Prize in Orchestral Performance in the youth orchestra division. Westfield members in the youth symphony include seniors Olivia Botta, Charlie Epstein and Audrey Gunawan. Sophi

The IYO Symphony is made up of some of the most talented young musicians in Indiana and has performed at Carnegie Hall three times. Founded in 1982 by Susan Kitterman and based at the Hilbert Circle Theatre in Indianapolis, the IYO also consists of two other leveled ensembles — Concert and Philharmonic — with a total membership of approximately 200 young musicians.

Bodony also conducts the Purdue Philharmonic Orchestra, which tied for second place in the 2023 college/university larger division. 

The American Prize National Nonprofit Competitions in the Performing Arts, the nation’s most comprehensive series of performing arts contests, received applications for the award from hundreds of communities and arts organizations across the nation. The unique scope and structure of the American Prize recognizes and rewards the best performing artists, directors, ensembles and composers in the United States at professional, college/university, community and high school levels. Founded in 2010, the American Prize awards prizes annually based on submitted recordings.  

For more, go to indianapolisyouthorchestra.org


More Headlines

CIW 1226 COVER Option1End of an era: Westfield’s first and only mayor reflects on his 16 years in office CIG COM WhyLawrence 122623 1Why Lawrence?: Community offers diversity, unique military history, easy access to amenities ND BEEF BOARDS 0102 head shot‘Menopause, the Musical’ set CIW 1226 COM WestfieldGiving1Westfield Giving provides gifts for local youth in need CIF COM WhyFishers 122623 1Why Fishers?: In midst of big changes, city maintains small-town sense of community CIC COM 1226 Impalas Season 1Carmel High School grads help Indianapolis Impalas rugby team win title
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact