Indianapolis Youth Symphony Orchestra wins award

The Indianapolis Youth Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Hamilton County resident Adam Bodony, was selected winner of the 2023 American Prize in Orchestral Performance in the youth orchestra division. Westfield members in the youth symphony include seniors Olivia Botta, Charlie Epstein and Audrey Gunawan. Sophi

The IYO Symphony is made up of some of the most talented young musicians in Indiana and has performed at Carnegie Hall three times. Founded in 1982 by Susan Kitterman and based at the Hilbert Circle Theatre in Indianapolis, the IYO also consists of two other leveled ensembles — Concert and Philharmonic — with a total membership of approximately 200 young musicians.

Bodony also conducts the Purdue Philharmonic Orchestra, which tied for second place in the 2023 college/university larger division.

The American Prize National Nonprofit Competitions in the Performing Arts, the nation’s most comprehensive series of performing arts contests, received applications for the award from hundreds of communities and arts organizations across the nation. The unique scope and structure of the American Prize recognizes and rewards the best performing artists, directors, ensembles and composers in the United States at professional, college/university, community and high school levels. Founded in 2010, the American Prize awards prizes annually based on submitted recordings.

For more, go to indianapolisyouthorchestra.org