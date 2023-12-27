Zionsville community events – January 2023

Inauguration — Mayor-elect John Stehr will be sworn in as Zionsville’s mayor at 10 a.m. Jan. 1, 2024, at Town Hall, 1100 W. Oak St. in Zionsville. Boone County Superior Court I Judge Matthew C. Kincaid will administer the oath of office and Deputy Mayor-Elect Kate Swanson will join Stehr. The inauguration will include special performances by violinist and co-founder of Notable Measures Meg Dimmett, the Zionsville Color Guard, a color guard from Zionsville Boy Scout Troop 358 and the national anthem by members of the Zionsville Community High School Royalaires. The event is open to the public. For those who cannot attend in-person, there will be a livestream on the Town of Zionsville’s social media channels.

Cooking camp — Sprouts Cooking School, at 11145 N. Michigan Rd. in Zionsville, is holding a cooking camp for ages 9-13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 2 and Jan. 3. Children will cook Italian food Jan. 2 and Mexican food during camp Jan. 3, 2024. Classes are $177 per ticket and require the purchase of an $8 cut glove. For tickets, visit sproutscookingschool.com.

Teddy Bear Concert Series — Children ages 3-6 are invited to the Teddy Bear Concert Series program, “The Big Note!” presented by the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra at Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library from 11 a.m. to noon Jan. 9 in the second-floor nonfiction area. Children will enjoy live music as they listen to the adventure-filled story of a boy’s search through an orchestra for a special musical instrument. Registration is required and available at http://bit.ly/3RxTHmX.

Puzzle Swap — In celebration of National Puzzle Day, the community is invited to bring gently used puzzles to Zionsville Town Hall between Jan. 2 and Jan. 18. Those who bring a puzzle can return to Town Hall from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Jan. 20 to choose a new one. Town Hall will be closed Jan. 15. Puzzles can be any size but must be in their original box or tin. All pieces must be accounted for. You will receive one ticket for every puzzle you bring, and there is a max of 10 puzzles per person.

Junior Naturalist — From 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 20, children ages 6 to 14 can become a naturalist for a day at the Zionsville Nature Center, 250 N. 5th St. Children will work with staff to clean and feed the Zionsville Nature Center’s turtles, snakes and other educational animals. Registration is required and $6 for residents, and $8 for nonresidents. Register at zionsvillein.myrec.com.