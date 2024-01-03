Man charged in Fishers gas station robbery

A 34-year-old Indianapolis man faces felony charges of robbery and theft following an early morning robbery Jan. 3 at the Circle K gas station at 9611 Allisonville Rd.

Michael Schupay was booked into Hamilton County Jail after police used surveillance cameras to track him to the Horseshoe Casino in Shelbyville.

According to a news release from the Fishers Police Department, officers responded to the report of a robbery at 5:55 a.m. Jan. 3.

“The accused threatened to shoot the employee if he was not given the money and implied he had a weapon in his waistband,” the news release stated. “The accused stole an undisclosed amount of money. The employee was able to call 911 after the accused fled the scene.”

The gas station employee was not harmed.

According to FPD, surveillance video allowed officers to identify the suspect’s vehicle, and street license-plate reader cameras helped locate the vehicle at the Horseshoe Casino.

“With the assistance of the Indiana Gaming Commission and Shelbyville Police Department, the accused was taken into custody and detained until Fishers Police detectives arrived to continue the investigation,” the news release stated. “Upon interviewing Schupay, he admitted to the robbery. A search of Schupay’s vehicle located U.S. currency consistent with that stolen from the Circle K and items of clothing consistent with that worn by the accused during the robbery.”

According to the Hamilton County Jail website, Schupay was booked at 10:19 a.m. on Jan. 3. He was in custody at deadline for this report, and a bail amount had not yet been determined.