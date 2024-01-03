Noblesville Creates to feature seven artists in January

Noblesville Creates, previously known as Nickel Plate Arts, will feature seven artists this month. The featured artists are Craig Mullins; 8th Street Artists Rodney Reveal, Lesley Haflich, Penny Roberson, Michael Janosky and Roseanne Crowell; and Denis Lee, who died late last year.

STEPHENSON HOUSE: Denis Lee

The Stephenson House exhibit, ”Denis Lee – His Life in Art,” serves as a tribute to life for Lee.

He was born and reared in North Judson and received a Bachelor of Science in biology from Indiana University, Noblesville Creates stated. He served in the U.S. Army Reserve Program and enrolled in the Medical Illustration Graduate Program at the University of Illinois Medical School in Chicago.

After graduating, Lee was a medical illustrator for the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. He taught in the graduate program at the University of Michigan’s Department of Medical Illustration and became a Professor of Art, Professor of Postgraduate Medicine and Assistant Professor in Plastic Surgery.

He shifted his focus to art after he retired, Noblesville Creates stated. He spent the last 20 years of his life sculpting and oil painting. Some of his approximately 500 paintings will be featured in the exhibit.

The exhibit is Jan. 5-27. The reception is from 2 to 5 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Noblesville Creates campus, 107 S. 8th St.

MEYER NAJEM: 8th Street Artists

The exhibit “All Together” is an oil painting and pastels exhibit by the 8th Street Artists. The group has had studios at Noblesville Creates for many years and three of the artists — Reveal, Janosky and Crowell — have created art in the two historic buildings making up the Noblesville Creates campus since its opening.

“Among the five (artists), there is a variety of styles from realism to impressionism, subject matter and medium usage,” Noblesville Creates stated. “As you will notice upon viewing the exhibit, this variety of elements complement each other to form a cohesive, pleasing collection. There are Indiana landscapes, florals, and animal paintings in the exhibit, mostly created in the past couple of years.”

The exhibit is in the Meyer Najem 2nd floor gallery at 11787 Lantern Rd. in Fishers from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The exhibit runs Jan. 5 to March 29. The reception is from 4 to 6 p.m. March 8.

FOUR DAY RAY: Craig Mullins

This year marks Mullins’ eighth year participating in community and showcase-level exhibits with Noblesville Creates.

His exhibit, “MY INDIANA,” will feature his latest piece, “Big Sky Indiana.”

Mullins stated an important characteristic of his work is creating an atmosphere of time, space and color not able to be captured in photos or through personal observation. He stated he is drawn to French Impressionist artists and contemporary landscape artists.

“Much of their work tends to be landscapes that explore light, color and the atmosphere of the moment in a way that compels your attention for long periods of time,” Mullins stated. “That is what I am trying to achieve in my own way as an architect-artist.”

His exhibit is at Four Day Ray Brewing, 11671 Lantern Rd. in Fishers. It is 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday and Monday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The exhibit is from Jan. 5 to March 30. Reception details will be announced later.