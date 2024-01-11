Current Publishing
You are at:»»Hamilton County Councilor Steve Nation to seek reelection
Hamilton County Councilor Steve Nation to seek reelection
Steve Nation

Hamilton County Councilor Steve Nation to seek reelection

0
By on Hamilton County, Carmel Community, Fishers Community, Noblesville Community, Westfield Community

Hamilton County Councilor Steve Nation announced his candidacy for reelection Jan. 10. The primary is in May.

Nation, a Noblesville resident, stated he is seeking a second term because “there is more work to be done.”

“If the people of Hamilton County permit me to continue to serve, we will deliver on the county’s comprehensive response to behavioral health with an Assessment Center, which will enable more accurate diagnoses and treatment plans; the creation of a domestic violence shelter in the county; and the River Road Public Safety Training Facility,” Nation stated.

Nation was a leader in the creation of Hamilton County’s Youth Assistance Programs and helped found and launch the Pursuit Institute, according to his campaign.

In 2017, Nation was named Person of the Year by the International Association of Truancy and Dropout Prevention. In 2018, he was awarded the Sagamore of the Wabash Award by Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Nation serves as board president for Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation and is secretary of the Noblesville Elementary Football League.

Prior to being elected to the council, Nation served four terms as prosecuting attorney for Hamilton County and was a Hamilton County Superior Court judge for four terms.


More Headlines

CiN 0116 COM City Council 2Noblesville City Council considers zoning change for school Alaina FilingNoblesville resident Shonkwiler files for Indiana House seat Dillinger Files PhotoHamilton County Commissioner Dillinger files for reelection CIW 0116 COM VotingGrantHamilton County receives state grant to aid polling place setup CIC COM 0109 CRC Home PurchaseCarmel City Council sends park impact fee resolution, CRC home purchase to finance committee CIC COM 1017 Lopez District 39Carmel, Westfield mayors co-chair Lopez bid for statehouse seat
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact