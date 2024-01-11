Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Letter: We can do better than ‘airhead’ sculpture

Letter: We can do better than ‘airhead’ sculpture

0
By on Letters to the Editor

Editor,

In the Jan. 2 issue of Current in Carmel there appears a story about the new art sculpture to be installed in the Main Street roundabout in front of Carmel High School.

The $400,000 metal sculpture will feature steel wires shaped into the head and neck of a female student looking to the sky, hair blowing in the breeze.

I wonder if anyone from Carmel High School was consulted before this sculpture was selected? I understand that it is yet to be named. One Carmel High School female student suggested “airhead” as a possible name.

All visitors from other schools will be greeted with this unrepresentative sculpture.  Perhaps a Greyhound like the school mascot or some other more appropriate sculpture could be used, but a female “airhead?” Surely, we can do better!

Charles Murray, Carmel


More Headlines

CIF COM HSEChildCareGrant 012324$750K grant to kickstart Hamilton Southeastern Schools child care program CiN 0116 COM City Council 2Noblesville City Council considers zoning change for school CIW 011624 COM CityCouncilWestfield City Council elects leaders, considers annexation CIC COM 1128 New projects Gramercy MarketplaceGramercy, Valentina redevelopment projects in Carmel withdrawn for now CIC COM 1017 Lopez District 39Carmel, Westfield mayors co-chair Lopez bid for statehouse seat CIF COM MLKDay ForWebOnlyFishers plans Jan. 15 MLK Day celebration
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact