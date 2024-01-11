Letter: Thank you, Mayor Brainard

Editor,

I was a clarinet professor at Miami University in Ohio for 31 years. I enjoyed traveling all over the world to play concerts and yet, during many of those years, I was very much looking forward to moving to northern Indianapolis/Carmel so I could enjoy the Monon Trail and all that the area has to offer.

I appreciate that former Mayor (Jim) Brainard’s French horn background clearly benefited us, as Carmel residents. We enjoy countless works of art, travel smoothly thanks to roundabouts, stay in shape on the Monon, and we delight at the gorgeous architecture in Carmel.

A French-Canadian native, I’ve traveled to four continents but there is no other place I would rather be than Carmel. Ten years before retiring from Miami University, I just couldn’t wait to move, so I bought a second residence near Carmel’s city limit, and I’ve seen Carmel being transformed bolt by bolt while spending my summers biking on the trail. When I retired seven years ago, I accepted a clarinet teaching position at Butler University. Last summer, I moved to Carmel and I couldn’t love it more.

I also work circulation at the Carmel Clay Public Library, where we’ve enjoyed seeing you from afar in the lobby during your visits. I read your wonderful book, “Carmel ‘Round About Right.”

This note is to thank you for persevering all these years to create a masterpiece and making our city and Monon Trail the best in the nation.

Thank you, Mayor Brainard, congratulations, and enjoy your new adventures. Best to you always.

Michele Gingras, Carmel