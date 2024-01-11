State-of-the-art Genesis of Carmel dealer opens

Genesis of Carmel is Napleton Automotive Group’s latest addition to its compound of stores.

Genesis of Carmel opened Jan. 11 in a nearly 12,000-square-foot facility at 4240 E. 96th St.

“It’s one of two stand-alone Genesis dealerships in Indiana,” said Jody Adams, regional platform director for Napleton Automotive Group. “Ours has state-of-the-art features. It’s got a flower garden with a waterfall in it in the atrium. There are heated floors. There is a flower garden outside. It’s 100 percent all glass.”

Adams said the building took a little more than a year to complete.

Adams, a Carmel resident, oversees the six franchises on the grounds in Carmel and the Kia of Fishers.

There will be approximately 300 automobiles, including 11 different models, on-site.

Adams said there will be 24 employees. The dealership will be open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Napleton Automotive Group started in 1931 and has 57 stores in the dealership group, Adams said.

“We’re the seventh-largest privately owned automobile (group) in the United States,” said Adams, who has been with the group for 12 1/2 years. “’Second-to-none in 1931’ is our slogan.”

The other dealers on the Carmel compound include Hyundai, Kia and Italian Imports.

For more, visit ednapleton.com and genesisofcarmel.com.