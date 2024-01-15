Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Classical pianist to perform in Center series
Classical pianist to perform in Center series
Clare Longendyke will appear Jan. 31 in the Live at the Center series. (Photo courtesy of Esther Boston)

Classical pianist to perform in Center series

0
By on Entertainment News

The Live at the Center series features central Indiana and regional artists in genres from jazz to classical to soul and indie rock.

Pianist Clare Longendyke is honored to be one of the few classical musicians to be included.

Longendyke will perform at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.

“So much of what I do embraces classical music and the undiscovered corners of the classic repertoire,” she said. “I’m playing a solo classical program that is firmly rooted in classical music, but it’s unlikely the audience will know every piece in the program.”

Longendyke, a Fishers resident, said she looks forward to it because classical musicians often have few opportunities to perform in or near the city they love.

“I’m excited to have a concert for my home crowd in a venue that has such a well-respected, renowned venue,” she said.

Longendyke said the big surprise in the 30-minute variation set is by American composer Amy Beach.

“It’s an absolute masterpiece,” Longendyke said.

The performance kicks off with Robert Schumarnn’s “Arabaske.” Longendyke will perform a set of composer Claude Debussy’s “Preludes.”

Longendyke is an artist-in-residence at the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haure. She will be involved in six performances, two chamber music performances, three solo recitals and performing a Florence Price piano concerto with the Rose-Hulman student orchestra.

Her piano album “… of dreams unveiled” will be released March 1, with the presales set to kick off at the Palladium concert.

“Amy Williams is one of the composers featured on the CD and is a composer who I champion,” said Longendyke, who earned master’s and doctorate degrees from Indiana University’s Jacobs School of Music.

The tickets are $10. For tickets or to register for a free livestream, visit thecenterpresents.org. For more, visit clarelongendyke.com.


More Headlines

CIW COVER 0116 Jeff Loeser pic 4Magic Moments: Westfield resident has followed his passion since childhood CIF COM PinheadsFireKitchen fire temporarily closes Pinheads unnamedIndianapolis Children’s Choir Publishing House to release founder’s choral series CIF COM HSEChildCareGrant 012324$750K grant to kickstart Hamilton Southeastern Schools child care program CIW 0116 COM Pickleball1Pickleball helps pave way for more indoor sports at Grand Park Events Center in Westfield ND CSO CIRQUE 0116 pic 1Carmel Symphony Orchestra to feature circus acts
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact