Classical pianist to perform in Center series

The Live at the Center series features central Indiana and regional artists in genres from jazz to classical to soul and indie rock.

Pianist Clare Longendyke is honored to be one of the few classical musicians to be included.

Longendyke will perform at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.

“So much of what I do embraces classical music and the undiscovered corners of the classic repertoire,” she said. “I’m playing a solo classical program that is firmly rooted in classical music, but it’s unlikely the audience will know every piece in the program.”

Longendyke, a Fishers resident, said she looks forward to it because classical musicians often have few opportunities to perform in or near the city they love.

“I’m excited to have a concert for my home crowd in a venue that has such a well-respected, renowned venue,” she said.

Longendyke said the big surprise in the 30-minute variation set is by American composer Amy Beach.

“It’s an absolute masterpiece,” Longendyke said.

The performance kicks off with Robert Schumarnn’s “Arabaske.” Longendyke will perform a set of composer Claude Debussy’s “Preludes.”

Longendyke is an artist-in-residence at the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haure. She will be involved in six performances, two chamber music performances, three solo recitals and performing a Florence Price piano concerto with the Rose-Hulman student orchestra.

Her piano album “… of dreams unveiled” will be released March 1, with the presales set to kick off at the Palladium concert.

“Amy Williams is one of the composers featured on the CD and is a composer who I champion,” said Longendyke, who earned master’s and doctorate degrees from Indiana University’s Jacobs School of Music.

The tickets are $10. For tickets or to register for a free livestream, visit thecenterpresents.org. For more, visit clarelongendyke.com.