Kitchen fire temporarily closes Pinheads

A Jan. 10 kitchen fire at Pinheads & Alley’s Alehouse, 13825 Britton Park Rd. in Fishers, has led to the temporary closure of the bowling and entertainment venue, according to a social media post from the company.

One employee suffered a minor injury, according to the Fishers Fire Department. They were treated on site by city ambulance crews.

The Pinheads’ social media post states that the business will remain closed for at least three weeks for repairs and to replace equipment.

“We deeply appreciate the understanding and support of our valued team members, guests and the community during this challenging time,” Pinheads COO Ryne Barr stated. “Our primary focus is on the safety of everyone involved and we are taking all necessary steps to assess and address the situation promptly.”

In an earlier announcement released Jan. 11, the business stated that the fire suppression system worked “flawlessly” in response to the late-evening fire, allowing everyone inside to get out safely.

“As always, Fishers Fire Department and supporting first responders did a great job,” the company stated. “We are fortunate to have such an asset to this great community.”

Fishers Fire Department confirmed that the grease fire was extinguished by the fire suppression system. Responding firefighters helped with ventilation to clear out the smoke.

The company stated that those with reservations at the venue will be contacted by sales team members.