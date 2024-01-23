Athlete of the week: Fishers High School senior basketball player keeps improving with age

Fishers High School basketball coach Garrett Winegar is convinced the best is yet to come for senior Keenan Garner.

“He is just scratching the surface,” Winegar said.

Garner, a 6-foot-6 guard/forward, doesn’t turn 18 until April.

“Also, with living on a U.S. Army base in Germany for seven years prior to returning to the States last year, Keenan has not played as much basketball as many of the kids in the States have,” Winegar said. “On top of all that, he works his butt off, is a terrific kid and leader and is going to do what it takes to continue to grow.”

Garner, who moved to Fishers in September 2022, was averaging 16.6 points and 8.5 rebounds as of Jan. 18. The Tigers were 14-0 at the time.

“Keenan has improved the most with his ball handling, passing and finishing and his overall game IQ and feel for the game,” Winegar said. “He has really developed into a true wing/guard who has the ability to also play in the post. Keenan has worked extremely hard to improve his game and get stronger, and because of that, he’s finishing at a higher rate. He also has worked a lot on his shot and is knocking in shots when he takes them.

“Also, his overall IQ and understanding of when to shoot has improved greatly, and he’s taking the right shots.”

Garner said everyone has to play a bigger role after Jalen Haralson transferred to La Lumiere, a prep school in LaPorte. Haralson averaged 23.4 points as a sophomore last season.

“It took a lot of people buying in the offseason and really just believing we can win any game we go into,” Garner said. “We have really good team chemistry. We do things on and off the court. Once you have that relationship off the court, it translates to on the court. We’re unselfish and we trust each other in the big moments.”

Garner said his biggest leap from last season has been as a leader.

“I’m teaching everybody everything I can to have a really good senior season,” Garner said. “I’m focusing on all parts of my game, not just scoring but rebounding and assisting. I’m trying to be a more versatile player. I’m trying to do a lot of everything, not just one thing.”

Garner, who was averaging 63 percent shooting from the field, averaged 7.9 points on 55 percent shooting last season.

“We have a lot of good shooters,” he said. “I feel like everyone on our team can step up and hit a shot, and that opens up driving lanes.”

In Germany, Garner said his high school played against other schools from military bases. Garner began playing basketball when he was about 11 years old. He was trained and coached by Mario Coursey for approximately five years.

“He helped me fall in love with the game and it grew from there,” he said.

Garner has NCAA Division I offers from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and Eastern Illinois, in addition to some NAIA offers.

Favorite athlete: LeBron James

Favorite subject: Advanced physical conditioning

Favorite musician: Rod Wave

Favorite movie: “Coach Carter”