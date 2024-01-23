Blueprint for Improvement: Bright and beautiful Zionsville kitchen

Built in 1998, this kitchen in Zionsville’s Austin Oakes neighborhood was in need of a refresh. Through modern aesthetics and efficient functionality, the final outcome is an inviting and practical space that radiates brightness and beauty, significantly elevating the homeowner’s’ everyday living experience.

White perimeter cabinetry offers timeless style, complemented by warm wood tones on the island and bar for a touch of organic warmth.

The reimagined appliance layout enables the inclusion of a statement double range with custom hood, establishing a functional focal point.

Smart storage solutions, including a knife block drawer, tiered utility drawers, utensil pull-outs, and roll-out shelves keep essentials close at hand while maintaining a clutter-free appearance.

The integrated quartz counter and backsplash provide the sophisticated appeal of natural stone without the upkeep.