Parlor Doughnuts coming to Fishers

Evansville-based doughnut and coffee business Parlor Doughnuts will open its ninth Indiana store Feb. 9 in Fishers at 13588 Bent Grass Lane, Unit 107.

According to a news release from the company, Parlor Doughnuts opened its first shop in 2019.

“Founder Darrick Hayden spent years traveling the country with his son’s band, where finding the best doughnuts and coffee became the cure for late nights on the road,” the announcement stated. “Today, Parlor proudly serves customers across the country at 35 shops in 12 states.”

The Fishers location is the first Parlor Doughnuts in northern Indianapolis. The menu will have 24 flavors of its Famous Layered Doughnut, along with vegan, keto-friendly and other options. The shop also will serve breakfast items, milkshakes and coffee.

The location is owned by Marissa and Wesley Barnes, who own two additional Parlor Doughnuts in Indiana. Their Valparaiso location opened in 2022 and the Munster store opened in 2023.

“We believe Fishers is a perfect community for a Parlor Doughnuts location, where friends and families can come together, eat delicious doughnuts, drink high-quality coffee and make great memories,” Marissa Barnes stated.

The new location will provide 20 team-member jobs and up to three salaried manager positions, according to the announcement. Those interested in applying can email [email protected].

Starting Feb. 9, Parlor Doughnuts in Fishers will be open Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more, visit parlordoughnuts.com.