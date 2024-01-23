Teter Retreat and Organic Farm receives grant from Farm Aid

Teter Retreat and Organic Farm in Noblesville received one of Farm Aid’s year-end grants, the organization announced Jan. 20. Teter Retreat and Organic Farm received the grant to support its mission “to increase access to healthy food for the vulnerable and provide ecological education while building community.”

Farm Aid distributed more than $1.3 million in grant funding in 2023. The organization stated that it prioritized grant proposals from organizations “that facilitate farmer-led solutions to climate change — which was the focus of the annual Farm Aid festival — as well as organizations that support family farmers experiencing crisis and farm stress, advance racial equity in agriculture and stop the growth of industrial and corporate power in agriculture.

“We are so grateful for this partnership with Farm Aid,” Director of Teter Retreat and Organic Farm Katy Rogers stated. “We can accomplish much more when we work together and there’s a lot of work to do in order to create a system that nourishes everyone.”

Teter Retreat and Organic Farm was established in 1982 through a land donation by Ruth Teter. The property runs alongside the White River. The organic farm and community programs were added to the retreat center in 2016. Now, it has trails, hosts volunteers, provides servings of produce to those in need and welcomes people to participate in on-farm activities, Teter Retreat and Organic Farm stated.

