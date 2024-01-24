Fort Ben Branch to host AARP Tax-Aide

The annual AARP Tax-Aide program in the City of Lawrence is set to begin Feb. 9 at the Fort Ben Branch of the Indianapolis Public Library, 9330 E. 56th St.

For the past 10 years, the tax preparation service was offered at the Lawrence Community Park community center, according to an announcement from the city.

“This change in location aims to continue providing accessible and efficient tax preparation services for senior citizens while utilizing a space that is convenient,” the announcement stated.

The AARP Tax-Aide program started in 1968, according to the AARP Foundation website.

The program “has provided free tax help to over 78 million taxpayers, with a focus on older adults with low to moderate income,” the website stated. “Tax-Aide volunteers are located nationwide, and are trained and IRS-certified every year to make sure they know about and understand the latest changes and additions to the tax code.”

To learn more and get a list of documents needed to make sure an AARP Tax-Aide preparation visit runs efficiently, visit aarp.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide.

The tax preparation service is available to all ages. Trained volunteers will help anyone with a simple tax return, but appointments are required. To make an appointment, visit the Fort Ben branch library in person starting Jan. 22.