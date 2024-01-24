Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Fort Ben Branch to host AARP Tax-Aide
Fort Ben Branch to host AARP Tax-Aide
The Indianapolis Public Library’s Fort Ben Branch will host AARP Tax-Aide volunteers to help Lawrence residents with tax preparation. (Photo courtesy of the City of Lawrence)

Fort Ben Branch to host AARP Tax-Aide

0
By on Lawrence/Geist Community

The annual AARP Tax-Aide program in the City of Lawrence is set to begin Feb. 9 at the Fort Ben Branch of the Indianapolis Public Library, 9330 E. 56th St.

For the past 10 years, the tax preparation service was offered at the Lawrence Community Park community center, according to an announcement from the city.

“This change in location aims to continue providing accessible and efficient tax preparation services for senior citizens while utilizing a space that is convenient,” the announcement stated.

The AARP Tax-Aide program started in 1968, according to the AARP Foundation website.

The program “has provided free tax help to over 78 million taxpayers, with a focus on older adults with low to moderate income,” the website stated. “Tax-Aide volunteers are located nationwide, and are trained and IRS-certified every year to make sure they know about and understand the latest changes and additions to the tax code.”

To learn more and get a list of documents needed to make sure an AARP Tax-Aide preparation visit runs efficiently, visit aarp.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide.

The tax preparation service is available to all ages. Trained volunteers will help anyone with a simple tax return, but appointments are required. To make an appointment, visit the Fort Ben branch library in person starting Jan. 22.


More Headlines

2024 all star logo white bckgCentral Indiana businesses join NBA All-Star fun CIG COM SalsberyProfile 1Ditch Man: Retired Lawrence utilities superintendent rose through the ranks over 37-year career CIG DOUGH 2ENutritionNutrition shop opens In Lawrence CIG COM MSDLTAnnualReportMetropolitan School District of Lawrence Township touts 95% graduation rate in ’22-23 annual report cityhallCarmel in brief — January 23, 2023 FishersStyleGuide 2016 3Fishers in brief — January 23, 2023
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact