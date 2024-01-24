Hamilton County Election Board increases pay for election workers

The Hamilton County Election Board unanimously approved a resolution Jan. 19 to adopt a new proposed pay policy for election workers. The resolution allows the absentee board and part-time positions to be paid up to $19 per hour.

Prior to the new policy, the absentee board was paid $100 per day and part-time positions were paid $15 per hour.

“If there’s a line at 4:30, and they have to stay open, so they stay open for an hour or two extra, there’s no difference between a three-hour day and a 10-hour day, you got your $100,” said Kathy Kreag Williams, the board’s clerk and secretary. “So, this way, paying them hourly will be fair to them.”

Board member Greg Purvis was concerned that some election workers would possibly not earn the same amount of money as others working the same position. Kreag Williams determines how much each person working on the absentee board and in a part-time position will be paid.

Kreag Williams said the flexibility of the new policy allows experienced election workers to be paid more than someone in their first year.

“I think she has to have the freedom to negotiate that, she’s got a range,” board chairman Ray Adler said. “I think if anybody’s upset, they can appeal to us (the board).”

The pay policy will go before the Hamilton County Council Feb. 7 for a final decision.

The resolution outlines the following recommendations for pay:

PRECINCT-LEVEL POSITIONS

Inspector on Election Day with one to two precincts: $300 plus $25 for training.

Inspector on Election Day with three precincts: $400 plus $25 for training.

Inspector on Election Day with four to five precincts: $500 plus $25 for training.

Inspector on Election Day with six or more precincts: $600 plus $25 for training.

Democrat Judge position, which requires Monday night set up: $160 plus $15 for training and $25 for returning supplies with the Republican Inspector.

Republican Judge position, which requires Monday night set up: $160 plus $15 for training.

Clerk positions, Republican and Democrat: $130 plus $15 for training.

Sheriff position, if approved by the Election Office: $115

ELECTION DAY WORKERS

Absentee Counters: $120 per diem, paid for a 7-hour shift

Canvass Board: $19 per hour

Election Assistants, meaning supply distribution and election day and evening assistance: $75 per diem

EARLY VOTING

Manager at Clerk’s Office Early voting locations: $225 per diem plus $15 per hour for training.

Manager at Fairgrounds Early voting location: $200 per diem plus $15 per hour for training.

Manager at offsite Early voting locations: $175 per diem plus $15 per hour for training.

Early and Satellite workers: up to $19 per hour plus $15 per hour for training.

Absentee Board: $19 per hour plus up to $19 per hour for training.

TRAINING