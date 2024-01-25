Geist resident Patrick Malayter files for Congress

Geist-area resident Patrick Malayter announced recently that he has filed to run in the May Republican primary for Indiana’s 5th Congressional District seat.

Malayter has joined a crowded field for the Republican primary, with a total of six candidates filed so far. The incumbent, Republican Victoria Spartz, is not seeking reelection.

The filing deadline for candidates is noon Feb. 9.

District 5 includes Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Grant, and Tipton counties, as well as a majority of Howard County.

In his announcement, Malayter stated that he grew up in Gary. He and his wife, Ellen, have lived in Geist for 28 years. They raised five children who attended the Hamilton Southeastern Schools system.

Malayter stated that the country needs creative ideas to solve the challenges it faces.

“My running for Congress is a ‘calling’ versus some ‘lifetime achievement award,’” he stated. “I’m focused on making changes to congressional terms to have a flow of new people and ideas, having representatives that are focused on the financial health of the U.S. and the wellbeing of Americans.”

Malaytar stated that while presidents have a role in excess spending, “The real culprits driving our pain are the members of Congress — the government branch that determines how we spend money. We need to send them packing. We must term-limit Congress.”

He stated that other issues he would like to address include college cost reform, improving public safety, border control and closing tax loopholes.

For more, visit PatrickMforCongress.com.