Fundae’s to celebrate Carmel grand opening with ice cream for breakfast

By Tirzah Rowland

Fundae’s Ice Cream and Sweets will bring its annual ice cream for breakfast event to Carmel Feb. 3 in conjunction with the grand opening of a new location at 12839 Broad St., Suite 100 in The Village of WestClay.

The shop will open at 8 a.m. and serve a menu of creative breakfast items until noon. Feb. 3 is National Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day.

“How often can you say that you get to eat ice cream for breakfast? This is the one day parents let their kids eat ice cream for breakfast and we fully support it! There’s no better time to come check out our new shop,” said Steffi Weiss, Fundae’s events and community outreach coordinator.

Guests are encouraged to wear pajamas to the opening event. The shop will provide board games for guests to enjoy and hold giveaways throughout the day.

“We cannot wait to get to know Village of WestClay residents and serve the Carmel community,” Weiss said.

She noted that Carmel was chosen for the shop’s next location because of customer demand in the area.

Fundae’s Carmel grand opening menu will feature affogatos, an Italian coffee-based dessert featuring vanilla ice cream with a coffee pour-over. Zing! Café in WestClay will provide coffee for the Carmel shop. Loren’s Alcohol-Free Beverages WestClay location will open early and offer mimosas.

“Other breakfast menu items include doughnut paninis, giant cinnamon rolls, cereal killer shakes and special sundaes,” Weiss said.

Fundae’s is owned by Kas and Donny Miller and has shops in Whitetown and Speedway. Regular menu items include ice cream, homemade waffle cones, sundaes, cakes and cookies as well as drinks and shakes.

Fundae’s offers a variety of allergy friendly items, including newly added vegan options.

Winter hours will be 2 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Fundaes offers catering. An ice cream bus and ice cream cart are available for event rentals.

For more, visit visitfundaes.com.