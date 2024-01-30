Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Night & Day diversions – January 30, 2024

Night & Day diversions – January 30, 2024

0
By on Event Calendar

‘Menopause, the Musical”

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents “Menopause, the Musical”  through Feb. 4 at the Indianapolis venue. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Live at the Center

Classical pianist Clare Longendyke will perform at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31 in the Live at the Center series at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Tickets are $10 or register for a free livestream. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

Feinstein’s cabaret

Indy Nights with Ryan Ahlwardt & Friends is set for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

‘Route 66’

Actors Theatre of Indiana’s production of “Route 66” runs Feb. 2-18 at the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit atistatge.org.

‘One Man, Two Guvnors’

The Belfy Theatre will present “One Man, Two Guvnors” Feb. 2-11 at The Switch Theatre at Ji-Eun Lee Music Academy in Fishers. For more, visit thebelfrytheatre.com

‘Och & OY! A Considered Cabaret’

Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro will share stories and songs in a cabaret show at 8 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.


More Headlines

Photo13Westfield community events – February 2024 CIC COM 0131 Winter GamesCarmel community events – Februrary 2024 6‘A Touch of Glory’: Zionsville resident writes play about legendary 1955 Crispus Attucks basketball team ND ROMEO AND JULIET 0130 pic 1Young actress gets dream role as Juliet in Civic production ND CUMMING SHAPIRO 0130 picCumming, Shapiro team for cabaret cityhallCarmel in brief — January 30, 2023
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact