Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Opinion: Off to a frozen new year

Opinion: Off to a frozen new year

0
By on Ward Degler

Commentary by Ward Degler

So, what’s been happening in my neck of the woods since the dawn of the new year? It’s not a rhetorical question.

First, we discovered what looked to be water damage while moving some furniture to paint the walls in one of our bedrooms. A closer inspection by an expert revealed we had an infestation of termites. The treatment was expensive.

Next, while preparing another room for painting, we discovered sawdust on the windowsill. Another call to the experts, who told us we had a problem with carpenter ants — more expense.

Then it got below zero outside. Every winter, I put an electric heater out in the garage next to the water pipes to keep them from freezing, which they did one year when I was away, and a neighbor kindly came over with his torch and thawed them out.

This year, I thought we were covered. It never dawned on me that after numerous winters of faithful work, the heating element in the heater might give up.

Which is what it did on the coldest night. And our pipes froze.

Actually, a collection of pipes runs to a filter, to the pressure tank and to the water softener. They all froze, and, failing to thaw them with our torch, we had to call a plumber.

After the plumber left and we had water running from every faucet in the house, we held our breath, waiting for the next disaster. Nothing happened.

It’s been a week, and still nothing. The house is warm, the water is running, we have two heaters warming the pipes now and we are starting to breathe easier.

It’s still January, and February has a reputation for unexpected severity. Still, considering that almost everything that can happen has already happened, I’m mildly optimistic.


More Headlines

CIF COM ThanawalaAward 013024Fishers resident recognized for civil rights work 55 MOTION 4 LIFE 0130 picColumn: Navigating the hard winter months Noblesville City HallNoblesville City Council approves school, acquiring real estate CIW 0130 COVER WomeninWestfield1Women’s work: Women step into leadership roles throughout Westfield CiN 0130 COVER Video game creator 1Game on: Software company invests in Noblesville teen’s ‘Mysterious Mystery’ video game creation CIG COM WinterPrep 013023 1Let It Snow: Lawrence Streets Department crews prepared for winter road management
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact