‘Frost’ debuts as latest Palladiscope experience 

Andrew Elliot as “Frost” with Kevin Winkler, owner/cinematographer of Blockhouse Studios, at the premiere. (Photo by Jennifer A. Haire)

By Jennifer A. Haire

“Frost,” the third Palladiscope installment, premiered Jan. 27. Produced by the team at Blockhouse Studios exclusively for the Palladiscope, the celestial-themed projection experience adorns the façade of the Palladium at The Center for the Performing Arts every half hour from 6:30 to 9 p.m. 

Event emcee Jeff Worrell, a Carmel City Council member, welcomed guests, who attended despite the chilly temperature and rain. Guests enjoyed public ice skating at the Ice at Carter Green, free glow stick necklaces and food and beverages from a few vendors on site.

The architectural cinema experience features Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s symphony “Dance of the Tumblers” over a wintry setting backdrop conducted by Jack Frost. Local Indianapolis artist and musician Andrew Elliot, who plays Frost, was available for photo opportunities.  

Blockhouse Studios owner/cinematographer Kevin Winkler attended the premiere and encouraged viewers to watch the show from different angles around the Palladium to get multiple unique visual perspectives. 

Visit Palladiscope.com for more details.

 


