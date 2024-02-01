Snapshot: Spartz holds town hall in Carmel

Current Publishing
U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz held a town hall meeting Jan. 25 at Carmel City Hall. During the event, she spoke about issues that included securing the nation’s southern border and the election process. The Republican from Noblesville, who represents Indiana’s 5th District, also answered questions from attendees and visited with them at the end of the event. (Photos by Adam Seif)


