Hamilton Southeastern Schools superintendent contract hearing scheduled

A public hearing regarding the terms of a proposed contract for a new Hamilton Southeastern Schools superintendent has been scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 21 at the HSE Central Office, 13485 Cumberland Rd. In Fishers. 

The superintendent candidate chosen by the HSE Board of Trustees has not yet been identified. 

According to a summary of the proposed three-year contract posted on the district’s website, the terms of employment include a starting base salary of $215,270. The board has the option of increasing that salary by up to $20,000 annually.

The contract also calls for the district to provide retirement benefits, including a contribution from the district of about $2,500 per pay period. The district also would pay $1,000 a month for an auto allowance and $100 a month for a technology allowance. 

HSE Board President Juanita Albright announced during the Jan. 24 regular meeting that the board had chosen its preferred candidate and would announce a public hearing on the contract by early the following week. The announcement was posted Feb. 5. 

Following the Feb. 21 public hearing, the board will schedule a time to vote on approving the contract. The candidate will be named at that time. 

Former HSE Superintendent Yvonne Stokes, the first Black woman to lead the district, resigned in mid-September with one year remaining in her contract. She and the board negotiated a separation agreement at that time that paid Stokes her full salary for the final year of her contract, along with some benefits. Her base salary at the time of her hire in 2021 was $187,500.

Matt Kegley, who had been assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, was appointed interim superintendent while the board started the hiring process for a new permanent superintendent. The board interviewed five applicants in January in a series of executive sessions.


