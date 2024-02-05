Nunziata to return to Feinstein’s

Anthony Nunziata is becoming a bit of a regular at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel.

“This will be my sixth time and I love the room,” Nunziata said. “It’s such a beautiful room. It’s one of the finest I’ve ever played.”

Anthony Nunziata sings “Romantic Classics for Valentine’s” is set for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16-17.

“Carmel has become like a second home, a place that I simply love performing in,” said Nunziata, who appeared with the Indianapolis Symphonic Choir’s Festival of Carols in December 2023 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.

Nunziata will be joined at Feinstein’s by Eleanor Wilson, a Noblesville High School senior, at the Feb. 16 performance. She will sing two solo songs and will join Nunziata for one of his original songs.

“She’s fabulous,” Nunziata said. “Giving young people the opportunity to sing in professional settings is very important to me. My friend and my mentor, Michael Feinstein, who I write with now, too, did the same for me. I know how important it was for me when I was just starting out.”

Nunziata said the set will include romantic songs, Italian arias and some original songs from his new album coming out later this year.

“Folks who have seen me before are going to hear a lot of new material,” he said. “I always enjoy the repartee I have with the folks in Carmel. We just have a good time. I’m all about engendering a feeling of connecting with people through my music or through my kibitzing in between songs.”

Some of the staples he sings are covers of “The Prayer” and “O Sole Mio,” and his originals of “Will You Be My Everyday” and “I Found A Home.”

“Those are the four that are always consistent in all my shows,” Nunziata said. “I try to mix in other favorites or songs from new or upcoming albums.”

Nunziata has nine Valentine’s concerts scheduled over the course of two weeks at various sites.

“It’s a good time for people to get out, especially where it’s cold, and enjoy live entertainment,” he said.

For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.